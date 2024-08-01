Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocks defending champion Alexander Zverev out of Paris Olympics 2024
AFP |
Aug 01, 2024 08:56 PM IST
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocked defending champion Alexander Zverev out of the Olympic Games tennis tournament on Thursday.
Musetti triumphed 7-5, 7-5 over the German world number four in the quarter-finals and will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the gold medal match.
