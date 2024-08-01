Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocks defending champion Alexander Zverev out of Paris Olympics 2024

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocked defending champion Alexander Zverev out of the Olympic Games tennis tournament on Thursday. Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is greeted by Alexander Zverev of Germany(AP)

Musetti triumphed 7-5, 7-5 over the German world number four in the quarter-finals and will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the gold medal match.