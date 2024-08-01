 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocks defending champion Alexander Zverev out of Paris Olympics 2024 | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocks defending champion Alexander Zverev out of Paris Olympics 2024

AFP |
Aug 01, 2024 08:56 PM IST

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocked defending champion Alexander Zverev out of the Olympic Games tennis tournament on Thursday.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is greeted by Alexander Zverev of Germany(AP)
Musetti triumphed 7-5, 7-5 over the German world number four in the quarter-finals and will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the gold medal match.

News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Italy's Lorenzo Musetti knocks defending champion Alexander Zverev out of Paris Olympics 2024
