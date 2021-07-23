Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Japan's emperor declares Tokyo Olympics open
olympics

Japan's emperor declares Tokyo Olympics open

"I declare open the Games of Tokyo," Naruhito said during a three-hour ceremony attended by just a few hundred officials and dignitaries and several thousand athletes in the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The flags of Japan and the Olympics wave during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially opened the Tokyo Olympics on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after the Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I declare open the Games of Tokyo," Naruhito said during a three-hour ceremony attended by just a few hundred officials and dignitaries and several thousand athletes in the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
