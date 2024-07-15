Last Olympic dance: Simone Biles, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James among legends who could take Games bow at Paris 2024

The Paris Olympics begins on July 24, although a majority of the sporting events start after July 26 which is when the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place. As is the case with any edition of the Games, the vast array of sports and the sheer number of athletes taking part means that spectators get to see some new names making a name, some regular ones cementing their reputations and some old and seasoned ones possibly making their final appearance. Let's take a look at the latter. Do note that in this list, we have included veterans who have already announced that this will be their last Olympics and those who haven't made it official but this might just be it for them as well. A number of legendary names could be making their final Olympic appearances in Paris. (Reuters)

Simone Biles: We start with the youngest of the lot but, the nature of her sport makes her the oldest American woman to make an Olympic gymnastics team since the 1950s. Simone Biles is 27, she had taken a two-year break after the Tokyo Olympics and returned to what she does best by winning a slew of gold medals around the world, including four at the 2023 Antwerp World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. She can add to the seven Olympic medals she has to her name, including four golds that came at Rio 2016, and break a plethora of records in Paris. And then, chances of seeing her at LA 2028 is minscule but this is Simone Biles, you can't put a miracle or two beyond her.

Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: The Jamaican sprint legend has announced that this will be her final Olympics. She will be making her fifth Games appearance and is looking to add to the eight medals, she has to her name, which includes three golds. After that, Fraser-Pryce said that spending time with her young family is what she has in mind. Fraser-Pryce will run against Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 meters.

Lebron James: He has won it all and he wants one more hurrah with his country at the Olympics before he calls it a day. With the USA, not in the NBA of course. LeBron James has officially announced that Paris 2024 will be the last time he makes an appearance at the Olympics. He won gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012; and a bronze at Athens 2004 which triggered the run to gold in Beijing. The 39-year-old will also become the first US men's basketball player to compete at the in three different decades. He and Steph Curry are headlining a team that has been compared to the legendary 1992 "Dream Team", with other stars including Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray: Two of the three tennis greats featuring in Paris have officially announced that this will be their last. Nadal announced in June that this would be his last appearance at the Games while Andy Murray pretty much announced at various points in the last two months that every tournament he plays this year will be a farewell tour. Nadal has won two Olympic golds, one in singles at Beijing 2008 and then men's doubles with Marc Lopez at Rio 2016. Murray has won two golds as well, both in men's singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016, a mixed doubles silver at London 2012 with Laura Robson. Djokovic, of course, has no talks of retirement as he the Serb continues to be a dominant figure in men's tennis. Curiously though, the 37-year-old is yet to win an Olympic medal. Djokovic was chasing a possible Golden Slam at Tokyo 2020 but ended up losing in the semifinal to eventual gold medallist Alexander Zverev.

Eliud Kipchoge: The Kenyan long-distance running great may not have announced his retirement but Kipchoge said that he can't really say if he will be appearing in an Olympics after this or not. Kipchoge has won gold in each of his last two Olympics, just the third person to do so Ethiopian legend Abebe Bikila and Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski. One more win in Paris and he would become the most succesfull marathon runner in Olympic, apart from being the first to win a hat-trick of golds.