Manu-Sarabjot pair qualifies for bronze medal playoff

New Delhi: A day after opening India’s account at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker shot herself into contention for another medal as the 22-year-old along with Sarabjot Singh qualified for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze playoff in Chateauroux on Monday. India's Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Monday. (AP)

Turkey’s Sevval IlaydaTarhan and Yusuf Dikec equalled the Olympic qualification record to top the competition with a combined score of 582, including 18 10s. They will fight for the gold medal against Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, who ended second with 581 (24 10s) at the National Shooting Centre.

Manu and Sarabjot were third with a combined score of 580 that included 20 hits on the target. While Manu shot 98, 98 and 95 in her three series for a total of 291 including 12 shots at the 10, Sarabjot shot 95, 97 and 97 for a total of 289, including eight 10s.

The Indian shooters will take on South Koreans Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who had a combined score of 579 (18 10s), for the bronze on Tuesday.

Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema, the other Indian pair in contention, finished 10th with a combined score of 576, failing to make the medal rounds.

Manu Bhaker has been in continuous action for the first three days of the Olympics and will take aim again on Tuesday. Sarabjot, on the other hand, had suffered a heartbreak as he finished ninth in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification, missing the eight-man final by a whisker.

If Manu medals on Tuesday, she will become the first Indian athlete to claim multiple medals at the same edition of the Games. She will also become the second Indian female after shuttler PV Sindhu to claim two Olympic medals and the third Indian sportsperson to do so after Sindhu and wrestler Sushil Kumar.