Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Neeraj, Olympians from Punjab to be honoured at felicitation function
olympics

Neeraj, Olympians from Punjab to be honoured at felicitation function

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will honour the Olympians while Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore would be the special guest on the occasion.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra with his Olympic Gold Medal(PTI)

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday said the state government will honour Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Tokyo Games medal winners and participants from Punjab with cash awards worth 32.67 crore at a felicitation function here on August 12.

Sodhi said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will honour the Olympians while Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore would be the special guest on the occasion.

He said as per the special announcement of the chief minister, Chopra, who has deep roots in Punjab, would be honoured with a cash reward of 2.51 crore.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced 2 crore cash reward for Chopra.

Sodhi said that the cash reward for 11 players from the state, who were part of the Indian hockey team which won a medal (bronze) after 41 years, has also been increased from earlier announcement of 1 crore to 2.51 crore each.

The Indian hockey team is led by Manpreet Singh. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Krishan Pathak were also from Punjab, Sodhi said, as per an official statement.

He said the members of the Indian women's hockey team, which finished fourth, from the state -- Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur -- and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who took sixth position, will be given 50 lakh each.

Boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooters Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and paralympic badminton player Palak Kohli will also be given 21 lakh each, he said.

Sodhi said that the chief minister has increased the cash award amount for the Olympic medalists with a view to further promote sports in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra tokyo olympics vp singh badnore
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP