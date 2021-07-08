Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Official dropped from Fiji Olympic team after positive test

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee confirmed the positive test Thursday but did not say what role the official held.
AP | , Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The Fiji contingent is due to leave for Tokyo just before midnight Thursday(Twitter)

An official due to travel to Tokyo with the Fiji Olympic team has been withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with guidelines set out in the Tokyo Games Playbook, the Fiji team has been in isolation for 96 hours before its departure for Japan and team members were tested 72 hours before leaving.

The Fiji contingent, including athletes, officials and staff from the Oceania National Olympic Committee, is due to leave for Tokyo just before midnight Thursday.

The men’s and women’s sevens teams, sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro and swimmer Cheyenne Rova, who have been based outside Fiji, will join the team prior to departure.

Fiji has been battling a major community COVID-19 outbreak since April, with more than 6,500 active cases and 42 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
