Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympic-bound Indian archers first to get fully vaccinated
olympics

Olympic-bound Indian archers first to get fully vaccinated

The eight archers included Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and B Dhiraj (reserve) in men's and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari and Madhu Vedwan (reserve) in the women's section.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Archery generic image(Getty Images)

The Olympic-bound Indian archers on Wednesday took their second shots of Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first fully vaccinated lot of athletes from the country ahead of the Tokyo Games.

In an initiative undertaken by the Army Sports Institute, where the national camp for the recurve archers is being held, all the eight senior archers, the coaches and support staff were administered the second shot at the Military Hospital in Pune.

The eight archers included Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and B Dhiraj (reserve) in men's and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari and Madhu Vedwan (reserve) in the women's section.

"Second and final dose of the vaccine is done. Thank you so much Army Sports Institute for making everything smooth and convenient," Atanu Das captioned his vaccination photo on his Instagram handle.

Former world number Deepika Kumari and India's most senior archer Tarundeep Rai also shared their vaccination photographs.

The archers are gearing up for the World Cup Stage I, to be held from April 19, which will be the first tournament for the seniors in the Covid era.

The archers will compete in three World Cups, with the third being a Olympic qualification before the Tokyo Games in July-August.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies

Hima, Dutee named in 4x100m relay team for World Athletics Relays

Olympics: Tokyo organisers to cancel water polo test event - NHK

IOA's Mehta issues fresh appeal to vaccinate Tokyo-bound athletes

So far, India have secured a team quota in the men's section and an individual quota in women's category.

The women's team will have one last chance to qualify in the third stage of the World Cup, in Paris from June 21-27.

The Army had earlier administered Covid-19 vaccines to India's 35 leading rowers including those gearing up for the Olympics qualifications.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP