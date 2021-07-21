Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Britain to have just 30 athletes in opening ceremony - Reports
Olympics: Britain to have just 30 athletes in opening ceremony - Reports

Only 30 of the 376 British athletes at the Olympics will participate in the Games opening ceremony here on Friday owing to Covid-19 concerns, media reports have stated.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The logo for the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

"Great Britain's athletes will stay away from the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday amid concerns about catching Covid-19," 'The Times' reported.

"Team GB would normally expect about 200 athletes to attend the Games curtain raiser at the Olympic stadium. But The Times understands that as few as 30 athletes from the 376-strong British team are likely to attend."

Britain are due to name their flag-bearers for the ceremony on Thursday. The opening ceremony will be attended by less 1,000 dignitaries and no general spectators will be allowed. The Games are going ahead despite mounting health safety concerns amid the pandemic. The organisers have so far reported 75 event-related Covid cases, six of them athletes, of whom four were staying at the Games Village.

tokyo olympics 2021
