India end four-decade wait for a hockey medal

India's four-decade long wait for a hockey medal ended in spectacular fashion at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The past masters of the game, with eight Olympic golds – the last one coming at the 1980 Moscow Games, buried years of failure as they fought back to post an exhilarating victory against Germany under a blazing Tokyo sun and empty stands.

In a fast-paced game of attacks and counter attacks, India saw through a nervous last quarter and a frenetic last few minutes to win 5-4. A Germany penalty corner with less than three minutes remaining was kept out by the Indian defence. Another PC, with six seconds remaining, was brilliantly saved by PR Sreejesh in goal, and the Indian team erupted in celebration, running wildly on the turf. There could not have been a better winning moment--Sreejesh has been one of the giants of this campaign for India, making one breathtaking save after another in every match.

It was Germany who came out with purpose in the first quarter and opened the scoring in the second minute with Timur Or pushing it through in a goalmouth scramble. Germany ran hard and created several opportunities, relying on long passes and getting space in the middle to mount attacks.

The second quarter was a blitz with five goals as India started to play with more confidence and freedom. It was end to end play from both teams in the sapping heat and both were rewarded for their attacking intent, with the quarter ending at 3-3.

India got the equalizer through a goal against the run of play. Nilakanta Sharma’s pass split Germany's defence and Simranjeet Singh was well positioned in the circle to score through a scorching reverse flick.

Germany scored twice in the span of three minutes to take back the lead. The first one came through a brilliant effort from the seasoned duo of Christopher Ruhr and Niklas Wellen. Ruhr dribbling past two defenders from the left and diving to set it up for Wellen who came up with the perfect reverse shot.

The second one was the consequence of sloppy work by the Indian defence as Surender Kumar was dispossessed and Timur Oruz made India pay for the fumble.

India again fought back with two goals through penalty corners. Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick was saved but Hardik Singh scored off the rebound. Next, Harmanpreet slammed a superb drag flick to draw parity.

India was unrelenting and carried the momentum into the second half. They got a penalty corner as Mandeep Singh was fouled in front of the goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. Germany went for a referral but it was rejected. Rupinder Pal Singh converted the stroke that brushed past a diving German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler.

India was not finished. Now it was Gurjant Singh and Smiranjeet’s deft stickwork that saw India get the lead. Sumit’s pass was picked up by Gurjant who scorched down the right flank –controlling the ball with the stick in one hand – and crossing it over for Simranjeet in the circle to finish it. Energy surged through the Indian team as they threw Germany off their pace.

With a two-goal cushion, Germany was on the backfoot but was still in the match. With little over six minutes remaining, Sreejesh made a save to a Germany penalty corner. In the dying stages it was dramatic as Germany pushed for a goal, but India remained solid, with Sreejesh making the all important save. Indian hockey was back on the Olympic podium.