Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Sharath Kamal advances to 3rd round; faces Ma Long next
olympics

Olympics: Sharath Kamal advances to 3rd round; faces Ma Long next

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:54 AM IST
India's Kamal Achanta competes during the table tennis men's singles second-round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics.(AP)

Veteran Indian table tennis player A Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal's Tiago Polonia in the second round to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long in the Olympics, here on Monday.

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.

The Indian paddler now has a tough match ahead as he takes on the legendary Long, who is also the reigning world champion.

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Long has won every singles title in the sport.

Sharath's compatriot G Sathiyan had lost his men's singles second round from an advantageous position on Sunday to exit the competition.

In the women's draw, Manika Batra moved to the third round with an upset win over world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP