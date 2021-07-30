Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles says she's dealing with "twisties"

Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around competition because she felt she wasn't mentally prepared, said she started struggling with her air awareness after qualifying last Sunday.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Olympic star Simone Biles says she's dealing with a bout of “the twisties” and is uncertain whether she'll continue to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around competition because she felt she wasn't mentally prepared, said she started struggling with her air awareness after qualifying last Sunday. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

The “twisties” are gymnastics code for when an athlete can't figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine.

FOLLOW: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 7 Blog

Biles admitted she was dealing with them after the U.S. took silver in the team competition Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Biles has dealt with the phenomenon. She said the length of the episodes have varied but typically last around two weeks.

She is scheduled to compete in all four event finals early next week but has not made a decision on whether she will participate. (AP) PDS PDS

