Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Paralympics: Lekhara, 2 others fail to qualify for mixed 50m rifle prone finals
olympics

Paralympics: Lekhara, 2 others fail to qualify for mixed 50m rifle prone finals

Siddhartha Babu came closest to making the cut but he missed the mark by a whisker. Lekhara came up with a score of 612 to end way down at 28th.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Indian shooters fail to qualify for mixed 50m rifle prone finals(HT Collage)

No Indian shooter could make the finals of the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event of the Paralympics with newly-discovered star Avani Lekhara ending 28th in the qualification here on Sunday, bringing the curtains down on a historic campaign that yielded an unprecedented five medals in the sport.

Siddhartha Babu came closest to making the cut but he missed the mark by a whisker, ending ninth in the qualification round. Babu shot a score of 617.2, which was just 0.2 behind China's Chao Dong (617.4).

Lekhara, who won a 10m air rifle gold and a 50m rifle 3 positions bronze, came up with a score of 612 to end way down at 28th. It was nonetheless a stupendous Games performance from the 19-year-old debutant, who became the first Indian woman to claim a shooting medal and a Games gold medal.

The third Indian in fray, Deepak, ended third from bottom at 46th after shooting a score of 602.2.

Athletes in SH1 Rifle have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia.

RELATED STORIES

The mixed event features shooters of both genders.

India's shooting campaign thus came to an end with an unprecedented haul of five medals, including two gold.

Apart from Lekhara, 19-year-old Manish Narwal too struck gold, in the men's 50m pistol SH1 event.

Singhraj Adana also claimed two medals in the competition, a silver in 50m pistol SH1 and a bronze in 10m air pistol SH1 events.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shuttler Tarun Dhillon loses to Indonesia's Setiawan in bronze medal match

4 golds, 7 silver, and 6 bronze: List of Indian medallists at Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in men's singles (SL3) badminton event

Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat clinches gold medal in badminton men's singles (SL3)
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP