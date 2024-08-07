Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on day 12

New Delhi: Though Tuesday was another medalless day for India at the Olympics, Vinesh Phogat ensured the nation’s tally will go up today after entering the women’s freestyle 50kg final. Another medal can come in weightlifting as Mirabai Chanu will be in action. Vinesh Phogat will fight for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (PTI)

Here are the five things to watch out for today:

Golf

After Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar could not do well in men’s golf last week, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar enter the women’s competition with Round 1 action commencing at Le National Golf course. Aditi will been keen to make amends for Tokyo 2021 where she was among the top three and looking good for a medal in the final round before slipping to fourth.

Time: 12:30PM

Wrestling

A huge day for Indian wrestling – perhaps the biggest – as Vinesh Phogat will fight in the women’s freestyle 50kg final against American Sarah Hildebrandt. Irrespective of the result, she is assured of at lest a silver, after India managed only three bronze medals until Tuesday. She is the first Indian woman wrestler to enter an Olympic final. Antim Panghal will look to become the second as she begins her campaign in 53kg Round of 16.

Time: 3PM

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu delivered on the opening day at Tokyo as she won India’s first medal – silver. Despite having returned from an injury, hopes will be high on the 49kg lifter who will once again have Chinese and Korean rivals to contend with.

Time: 11PM

Athletics

After Neeraj Chopra expectedly qualified for the men’s javelin throw final, it will be an athletics-focused day too for India. The day will commence with the marathon race walk relay mixed team event where Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will take part. At Stade de France, Sarvesh Kushare will take part in men’s high jump qualification while Jyothi Yarraji will run in the women’s 100m hurdles Round 1. Annu Rani will be in women’s javelin throw qualification while Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will take part in the men’s triple jump qualification. The only Indian in a final will be Avinash Sable, in men’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Time: 11AM

Table tennis

After beating Romania in the Round of 16, India will take on Germany in the women’s team quarter-final. The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will bid to take India into the semi-finals.

Time: 1:30PM