Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 (August 7) India full schedule: Vinesh Phogat to battle for gold; Mirabai Chanu in action

Star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat will compete in the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh scripted history on Tuesday with an emphatic 5-0 win over Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0 in the semifinals. She had an incredible day in Paris and started her campaign with an incredible win over Yui Susaki in the round of 16 clash, which boosted her morale. Paris 2024 Day 12, IND full schedule: Vinesh Phogat to battle for gold;(PTI)

India women's table tennis team will also be in action as Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath will team up for the quarterfinals against Germany in the afternoon.

Apart from Vinesh, another notable Indian wrestler Antim Panghal will be seen in action on Wednesday as she will start her campaign against Zyenep Yetgil in the pre-quarter-finals.

Mirabai Chanu, another medal prospect, will also start her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event as India will look to add another medal to their kitty through her. She will attempt to become India's first weightlifter to win two Olympic medals, but a challenging field and lingering fitness concerns stand in the way.

Her best effort since Tokyo came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she lifted 201kg (88kg 113kg). She had won the silver in Tokyo by heaving 202kg (87kg 115kg).

Here is India's schedule of Day 12 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am

Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1.45 pm

Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm

Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (8 August, Thursday)

Golf

Women’s Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Quarter-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 4.20 pm onwards

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 10.25 pm onwards

Women’s Freestyle 50kg (Gold medal match): Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Hildebrandt — 9.45 pm onwards.

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – 11.00 pm