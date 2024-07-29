Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Updates: More Indian shooting medals up for grabs as Ramita, Arjun look to join Bhaker

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Updates: With Manu Bhaker opening India's medal account on Sunday, Day 3 will once again see India battle for medals in shooting. The spotlight will be on Ramita Jindal, who will be featuring in the women's 10m air rifle final. She finished fifth in the qualification round on Sunday, and will be aiming to bag her first Olympic medal and India's second in Paris 2024. Later, Arjun Babuta will be fighting for a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final. Other than medal rounds, we will also see Indian shooters in action in the qualification stage too. Two Indian teams, consisting of Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Arjun Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, will participate in the mixed 10m air pistol team qualification round. On the other hand, Prithviraj Tondaiman will feature in the qualification round of men's trap....Read More

Meanwhile in badminton, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will look to bounce back from their opening defeat, and have their second group match. Lakshya Sen, whose win vs Kevin Cordon has been deleted after the Guatemala shuttler pulled out of Paris 2024 due to injury, will have his second group match and will need to hit the restart button.

Meanwhile, the men's hockey team has a group stage showdown vs Argentina too, which could turn out to be a thriller.

Fast forward to the second-half of the day, we will have plenty of action in archery. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will have their men's team quarter-final clash, and if they progress, the semi-final and medal matches are scheduled for the same day. Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula, who was utterly dominant in the round of 64, will have her round of 32 match in women's singles.

Here is India's Paris Olympics 2024 schedule for Day 3-

Archery

- Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm

Badminton

- Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm

- Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm

Shooting

- 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm

- Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm

- 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1pm

- 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm

Hockey

- Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15pm

Table tennis

- Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm.

Key points for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3-

- India's medal tally ahead of Day 3 stands at one bronze, which was won by shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday.

- Ramita Jindal will be in action at the 10m air rifle women's final.

- Arjun Babuta will feature in the 10m air rifle men's final.

- Lakshya Sen will need to hit the restart button ahead of his group match as his opening win has been ‘deleted’.