Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: Rafa, Djoko set for one final blockbuster clash

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: "I've played my part," said Novak Djokovic after he conceded just one game in a dominating round-one win against Matthew Ebden on Saturday, and so did Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Beating Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a gripping three-setter at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Spaniard set up the most anticipated tennis clash at the Summer Games. The record-time French Open champions and top seed Djokovic are set to face each other in a record-extending 60th – and potentially final – meeting of this epic rivalry in the men's singles second round at the Roland Garros....Read More
Nadal vs Djokovic: Head-to-head record
Djokovic narrowly leads the head-to-head record 30-29 against Nadal, but it has been two years since they last met, with the latter having avenged his French Open 2021 loss in 2022 quarters in Paris. This will also be their second meeting in the Olympics. The last time the two faced each other was in the semi-finals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Nadal won in three sets and eventually claimed the gold medal, while Djokovic later won the bronze.
Rafa's last dance at Olympics
Despite Roland Garros being his adopted home and Court Philippe-Chatrier his arena, where he lifted 14 of his 22 Grand Slams, Nadal heads into the match with an 11-6 record in 2024, where he incurred a fresh injury earlier this year, before suffering a scare at the start of the Games. His best show so far has been a run to the final at the ATP Bastad a fortnight back, which was preceded by an opening-round exit in the French Open in May after going down in straight sets against Alexander Zverev.
Did you know?
Trophyless in the 2024 season, Djokovic still has a 23-7 record this year, which includes his run to the Wimbledon final earlier this month before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. But the question that has haunted Nadal over the last few weeks, or even months has been whether the next appearance will be his final on the tour. With the tennis world already handing the Spaniard his proverbial flowers, Nadal brushed aside the claims yet again on Sunday when asked if he was all geared up for a potential "last dance" with Djokovic. "Who say that's last dance?" he said.
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: Do you remember what happened in chapter 1 of the 18-year rivalry?
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: It goes without saying that Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest rivalries in tennis. Encompassing Grand Slams, Masters and Davis Cups - the icons of the game have written 59 chapters in tennis folklore by playing absolute slobbers knockers. Arch-rivals Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 60th time in the men's singles 2nd round at the Paris Games. Do you remember what happened in the first chapter of the 18-year rivalry?
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: King of Clay with undeniable edge against Djoker but…
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: When it comes to clay, Rafael Nadal has been an overwhelming favourite against his contemporaries for more than a decade. The Spanish Raging Bull has won 14 French Open titles at the famous venue. Even though Nadal had an undeniable edge on the clay in the French capital, his recent bout with injuries and current form in the twilight phase of his iconic career can have a bigger say in the blockbuster meeting.
Not to forget, the 38-year-old Spaniard admitted Djokovic was "clear favourite" this time. "Of course it's beautiful to play against one of the two biggest rivals that I had in my career, especially on this court," Nadal said. "But situations are completely different for him, for me. He's being very competitive. I was not being very competitive for the last two years."
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: How did the Serb fare is his opening-round match in Paris?
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: The top seed needed just 53 minutes for a comprehensive win against Australia's Matthew Ebden to reach the second round. Djokovic just conceded one game en route to scripting a 6-0, 6-1
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: What are the other men's singles matches on Day 3 of Paris Olympics?
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: Court Simmone-Mathieu (3:30 PM IST): Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA), Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Court 12 (3:30 PM IST): Roman Safiullin (AIN) vs Tomas Etcheverry (ARG)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (3:30 PM IST): Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
Court 6 (3:30 PM IST): Dominik Koepfer (GER) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Court 14 (3:30 PM IST): Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Benjamin Hassan (LBN)
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: What is the schedule on Court Philippe-Chatrier today?
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic-Nadal face-off will be the second match at the iconic venue. Day 3 of tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics will open with reigning French Open winner Iga Swiatek taking on France's Diane Parry in the women's singles second round. And later in the evening, second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor
