Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: Rafa, Djoko set for one final blockbuster clash

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live score, Paris Olympics 2024: "I've played my part," said Novak Djokovic after he conceded just one game in a dominating round-one win against Matthew Ebden on Saturday, and so did Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Beating Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a gripping three-setter at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Spaniard set up the most anticipated tennis clash at the Summer Games. The record-time French Open champions and top seed Djokovic are set to face each other in a record-extending 60th – and potentially final – meeting of this epic rivalry in the men's singles second round at the Roland Garros....Read More

Nadal vs Djokovic: Head-to-head record

Djokovic narrowly leads the head-to-head record 30-29 against Nadal, but it has been two years since they last met, with the latter having avenged his French Open 2021 loss in 2022 quarters in Paris. This will also be their second meeting in the Olympics. The last time the two faced each other was in the semi-finals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Nadal won in three sets and eventually claimed the gold medal, while Djokovic later won the bronze.

Rafa's last dance at Olympics

Despite Roland Garros being his adopted home and Court Philippe-Chatrier his arena, where he lifted 14 of his 22 Grand Slams, Nadal heads into the match with an 11-6 record in 2024, where he incurred a fresh injury earlier this year, before suffering a scare at the start of the Games. His best show so far has been a run to the final at the ATP Bastad a fortnight back, which was preceded by an opening-round exit in the French Open in May after going down in straight sets against Alexander Zverev.

Trophyless in the 2024 season, Djokovic still has a 23-7 record this year, which includes his run to the Wimbledon final earlier this month before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. But the question that has haunted Nadal over the last few weeks, or even months has been whether the next appearance will be his final on the tour. With the tennis world already handing the Spaniard his proverbial flowers, Nadal brushed aside the claims yet again on Sunday when asked if he was all geared up for a potential "last dance" with Djokovic. "Who say that's last dance?" he said.