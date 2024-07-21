Paris Olympics 2024: How much has sports ministry invested on India's famous athletes and sports disciplines?

Paris Olympics 2024 will be a mega spectacle and for the first time in history, the opening ceremony won't start off in a stadium. The opening ceremony will begin from the river Seine, where an armada of boats will carry over 200 delegation of athletes through the city. India will be represented in 16 sports disciplines in Paris and plenty of money has been spent by the government to increase the medal tally. Neeraj Chopra in action.(HT_PRINT)

Here is how much the sports ministry has invested on India's Olympic athletes-

Neeraj Chopra - Javelin throw

The reigning Olympic javelin throw champion trains at SAI NSNIS in Patiala, and in Europe. The sports ministry has invested a total amount of ₹5.72 crores on him approximately. He will be looking to successfully defend his title in Paris.

Indian men's hockey team

In Tokyo, the Indian men's hockey team ended the country's 41-year long drought with a bronze. They will be hoping to build on that and have trained well at their base at SAI NCOE, Bengaluru. The sports ministry has invested ₹41.81 crore on them.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Badminton men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were training at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and will be eyeing gold. They have received ₹5.62 crore from the sports ministry.

PV Sindhu - Badminton

PV Sindhu has a silver from Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020. She will be gunning for gold, and has been training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, and has received ₹3.13 crore from the sports ministry.

Mirabai Chanu - Badminton

Riddled with injuries, Mirabai Chanu is expected to have a tough time in Paris. She won silver at Tokyo, and has received an investment of ₹2.74 crore from the ministry and trains at SAI NSNIS, Patiala.

Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Manu Bhaker will be looking to overcome her Tokyo disaster in Paris, and the sports ministry has invested ₹1.68 crore on her. She trains at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting

She got India's first-ever individual shooting Asiad gold in Hangzhou. She will look to replicate that form in Paris and has received an investment of ₹1.63 crore from the sports ministry.

Rohan Bopanna - Tennis

The tennis legend will be back in action in Paris. The 44-year-old received an investment of ₹1.56 crore from the sports ministry.

Manika Batra - Table tennis

The TT ace will be looking to get a medal or at least put in a good fight in Paris. The sports ministry has invested ₹1.30 crore on her.

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borogohain - Boxing

Zareen has finally gotten her turn to participate at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Lovlina already has an Olympic bronze. The sports ministry invested ₹91.71 Lakh and ₹81.76 Lakh on Zareen and Lovlina respectively.

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling

This will be her third Olympics and she has received an investment of ₹70.45 Lakh from the sports ministry.

How much has the government spent on sports for Olympics-

Archery: ₹39.18 crore

Athletics: ₹96.08 crore

Badminton: ₹72.03 crore

Boxing: ₹60.93 crore

Equestrian: ₹95.42 lakh

Golf: ₹1.74 crore

Hockey: ₹41.30 crore

Judo: ₹6.33 crore

Rowing: ₹3.89 crore

Sailing: ₹3.78 crore

Shooting: ₹60.42 crore

Swimming: ₹3.90 crore

Table Tennis: ₹12.92 crore

Tennis: ₹1.67 crore

Weightlifting: ₹27 crore

Wrestling : ₹37.80 crore