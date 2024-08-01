Female Italian boxer's nose broken by opponent who failed sex test; Paris Olympics bout abandoned in just 46 seconds

Angela Carini was in teas after the Italian boxer abandoned her bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Khelif, the Algerian boxer, recorded a controversial win in the round of 16 Olympic boxing bout as Carini opted to walk out after just 46 seconds into the campaign opener. For the unversed, Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 world championship over failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. The boxer's arrival at the Paris Games has sparked a major debate in the boxing spectrum. Algeria's Imane Khelif, red, next to Italy's Angela Carini, at the end of their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics(AP)

In what could be one of the most shocking moments at the Summer Games 2024, Italian boxer Carini burst into tears as she walked out of the bout inside the first minute of the controversial encounter. Reduced to tears, the Italian boxer took a couple of punches from Khelif, who failed a gender eligibility test last year. Carini’s headgear was dislodged at least once before she abandoned the bout in Paris. The Italian boxer also refused to shake hands with Khelif after the referee announced the verdict of the bout. She collapsed to her knees and sobbed uncontrollably in the ring.

'I felt a severe pain in my nose'

Italy's Carini suffered a suspected broken nose in the women’s 66kg round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics. A tearful Carini later revealed that she quit the fight after feeling an intense pain in her nose following the opening punches. Carini also had a spot of blood on her trunks. “I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said ‘enough,’ because I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to, I couldn’t finish the match," Carini said.

Khelif was disqualified by Boxing Association

Khelif claimed a silver medal at the International Boxing Association's 2022 World Championships. However, the same governing body disqualified her from last year's championships in the lead-up to the boxer's gold-medal match. “I am not here to judge or pass judgment. If an athlete is this way, and in that sense it’s not right or it is right, it’s not up to me to decide. I just did my job as a boxer. I got into the ring and fought. I did it with my head held high and with a broken heart for not having finished the last kilometer," Carini added.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reacts to Olympic gender row

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed the fight was "not on an equal footing". "I do not agree with the IOC," Meloni said during a meeting with Italian athletes at the Games. "I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women's competitions," she added.