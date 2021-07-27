Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian tennis team's campaign over at Tokyo Olympics
olympics

Sania, Nagal fail to make the cut, Indian tennis team's campaign over at Tokyo Olympics

The entries were to be finalised on Tuesday morning and the cut was expected to be between 50-60. The Indians did not even have faint hopes of getting into the easiest of tennis events at the Games.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST
India's Sumit Nagal(AFP)

The Indian tennis team's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics officially ended on Tuesday as Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal could not make the cut for the mixed doubles event due to their low combined ranking of 153.

Only 16 teams play the mixed doubles event and thus winning just two matches can get a team in the medal round.

Nagal was blown away by Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles competition, while the women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost its opener from a winning position.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
