File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
Sharath Kamal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:39 PM IST

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after registering an easy win over Pakistan's Rameez Muhammad at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Doha.

It will be Kamal's fourth Olympic Games. Kamal thrashed Rameez 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in just 23 minutes and made the cut based on his superior rankings. He will further get a chance to qualify for the mixed doubles event with partner Manika Batra.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal shared the news and wrote, "Very happy to have qualified for my 4th Olympic Games, in men's singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha."

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the athlete for securing the Olympic ticket. "I'm extremely proud of your achievements @sharathkamal1. Congratulations on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games for the 4th consecutive times in men's singles. I'm confident that you and @manikabatra_TT will qualify in mixed doubles also," Rijiju tweeted.

