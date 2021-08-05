'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

India men's hockey team won the hearts of the nation after they defeated Germany in a thrilling bronze medal match to add to India's tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian team led by captain Manpreet Singh came from behind twice to win the encounter 5-4 as India won their first Olympic medal in men's hockey since 1980.

Wishes poured in as the President of India Ramnath Kovind, along with several big political leaders took to Twitter to applaud India's big achievement in Tokyo and praised the team for ending a 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Games in hockey.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Highlights: India vs Germany

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Manpreet Singh dedicated the medal win to the frontline workers after the match. India could add another medal in hockey in Tokyo as the women's team will also compete in the bronze medal match on Friday.