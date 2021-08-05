Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / 'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo
olympics

'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

The President of India was quick to applaud India's big achievement in Tokyo, and praised the team for ending 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Games in hockey.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Members of the India team pose for photographs after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match.(AP)

India men's hockey team won the hearts of the nation after they defeated Germany in a thrilling bronze medal match to add to India's tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian team led by captain Manpreet Singh came from behind twice to win the encounter 5-4 as India won their first Olympic medal in men's hockey since 1980.

Wishes poured in as the President of India Ramnath Kovind, along with several big political leaders took to Twitter to applaud India's big achievement in Tokyo and praised the team for ending a 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Games in hockey.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Highlights: India vs Germany

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Manpreet Singh dedicated the medal win to the frontline workers after the match. India could add another medal in hockey in Tokyo as the women's team will also compete in the bronze medal match on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP