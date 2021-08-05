Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Spain's Gines Lopez wins first Olympic gold medal in climbing
Alberto Gines Lopez of Team Spain poses with the gold medal. (Getty Images)
Alberto Gines Lopez of Team Spain poses with the gold medal. (Getty Images)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Spain's Gines Lopez wins first Olympic gold medal in climbing

  • The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze at Aomi Urban Sports Park.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:33 PM IST

Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez held off his rivals to become the first Olympic sport climbing champion on Thursday, winning the men's combined event in Tokyo. The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Gines Lopez finished with 28 points, edging out Coleman after completing more holds than his title rival in the closing lead event. Schubert snatched third place from Japanese hope Tomoa Narasaki by reaching the top of the wall in the lead event, finishing with one point fewer than Narasaki, who ended up fourth overall.

Gines Lopez took control by winning the speed competition and sealed gold despite finishing last of the seven finalists in the bouldering, with a fourth-place effort in the lead enough for gold. It was an impressive performance from Gines Lopez, who is usually a bouldering and lead specialist and had only qualified in sixth position.

The final field was cut to seven climbers when Frenchman Bassa Mawem pulled out injured after suffering an injury during qualifying. The women's combined final takes place on Friday. There will be four gold medals, rather than two, on offer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the speed event becoming a separate discipline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.