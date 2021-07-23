Tokyo 2020: Will it be a super Saturday for India at the Olympics?

In archery, Deepika Kumari will not get to pair up with husband Atanu Das , who finished a lowly 35th in the individual ranking round on Friday. The top male archer for India was Pravin Jadhav at 31st and the archery team made a last minute change based on form to pair Jadhav with Kumari in mixed team, an event making its debut in Tokyo. Kumari was 9th in the individual ranking round. The road to a medal is extremely tough for the pair. They will face Chinese Taipei, one of the world’s preeminent archery teams, in their first elimination round.

Verma, the 31-year-old lawyer turned shooter, whose steep rise in the sport—he only picked up a gun for the first time when he was 25 years old—is a story of inspiration and obsession has also been in medal-winning form in recent world cups.

The two top competitors in the category are China's Pang Wei, an Olympic and world championships gold medallist, and South Korean great and four-time Olympic champion and world record holder Jin Jong-oh. Chaudhary has beaten Jon-oh to second place at the Asian Games. Iran’s Javad Foroughi, who won back-to-back world cup golds before coming in to Tokyo, is also in great form.

In air pistol, Chaudhary and Verma are in the best possible space. The 19-year-old Chaudhary, an Asian Games gold medallist at 16, has so far, shown no signs of being nervous on the big stage. Whether at small competitions or big, he shoots with the same inscrutable look on his face, in a zone of his own, with metronymic accuracy.

“It will all come down to who handles the pressure better,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

No Indian woman shooter has ever won a medal for India. A qualification score of 630 will be good enough to qualify for the eight-shooter final and after that it will be anybody’s game.

Both Valarivan and Chandela, who were at the top of their form in 2019 have struggled in 2021 when global shooting competitions restarted after a pandemic-enforced break in 2020. Valarivan did not qualify for the finals in her last two world cups, and Chandela had to contend with regaining her posture and form after losing weight and not fitting into her original shooting gear.

A lot will ride on how the young shooters perform on the world’s biggest stage. Eleven of the 15-member team are making their Games debuts, including Valarivan, who rose to the top of the most competitive event in Indian shooting. She booked her berth for the Olympics with two world cup golds, and even the world championship silver medallist, Anjum Moudgil, could not make the cut for the event (Moudgil is in the team for a different event though, 50m rifle three-positions).

All of these athletes have come to Tokyo with a solid preparatory phase behind them. The shooting team isolated itself for two and a half months in Croatia in a training camp when the brutal second wave of the pandemic swept through India. Chanu trained for large parts of this year and the last in a famous lifting gym in St Louis, USA.

And in yet another part of the city, Kumari will pair up with Pravin Jadhav for the archery mixed team event.

Far off in another part of the city, Mirabai Chanu too would look to finally get over the heart-break of Rio. This time she takes the stage as the world record holder in clean & jerk, the category in which she failed to lift all three of her attempts in Rio. Talk about turning things around.

They go into their event not just as contenders, but the ones to beat.

It is at this range that the Indian shooters will be eager to bury the ghosts of Rio. Since then, a burst of young talent, nurtured by former India players, have taken the shooting world by storm. In 2019, India swept the shooting world cup cycle for the first time, leaving behind powerhouses like China, Russia and the US. So terrific has been the run of Indian shooters in the last four years, that they enter this edition of the Games as contenders in several categories. On Saturday, the best of them will be on show— Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary , seeded 1 and 2 in Tokyo in 10m air pistol and Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan, seeded 1 in 10m Air Rifle.

The small venue with 60 lanes is a convertible range for both 50m and 10m range. With 10m competitions starting first, training for 50m was stopped for the last couple of days to allow air conditioning to cool the range down. That has come as a reprieve for the air rifle shooters, who perform wearing stiff, heavy attire. They went through their pre-event training comfortably on Friday.

The Asaka Shooting Range is a temporary shooting venue which has been reorganized to comply with the standards of the 2020 Olympics. Yet, it’s rich in history, because tucked away in a corner of Tokyo, the range for the 1964 Olympics shooting events also stood here.

Each of these events has medals on offer for India on Day 1, and in each discipline the Indians competing are ranked in the top three in the world. That includes Kumari, the world No 1 women’s archer, at her third Olympics. And Mirabai Chanu, the world No 2 in women’s 49kg category in weightlifting, who failed so spectacularly in Rio and has improved in leaps and bounds.

Redemption for Deepika Kumari , for long one of the best archers in the world, exiting in the second round at her second Olympics.

Redemption for India’s vaunted shooters, who returned without a medal from Rio, the first time in four editions of the Games where an Indian shooter did not stand on the podium.

Redemption for a top lifter who, in a moment of weakness could not clear even a single attempt in one category of her event in Rio 2016, where she was one of the favourites.

Not just win medals, though that would be historic enough, but do it with an air of redemption.

This could turn out to be India’s “Super Saturday” at the Olympic Games. At no other time in India’s history at the Olympics has there been a day when seven athletes in four different events will be going in with a real chance at winning medals.

