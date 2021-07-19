Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia form guide - Strength, weaknesses, recent results

India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia not only enters the Tokyo Olympics as world number 2 but also as one of the strongest medal contenders. The three-time World Championships medallist, the only Indian to achieve the feat so far, he will up against a tough field on the mat in Japan.

But as it has been the case with the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist, when the going gets tough, Punia gets going. The 2019 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee is known for last-ditch comebacks and showcasing great stamina to outlast his opponents.

However, there are weaknesses the 27-year-old has a few areas he would want to look after if he is to go all the way. And the Jhajjar-born grappler is determined to do so. After all, every tournament and sparring partner he's picked over the last few years, it's all been done with these Summer Games in mind.

Before Bajrang Punia takes to the mat at the Tokyo Olympics, let's take a look at his strengths and weaknesses.

STRENGTHS:

Punia is known for his stamina, composure, and calm. His ability to bail himself out of trouble towards the fag end of his bouts and go on to win them is what makes him very tough to beat. Even if 30 seconds remain on the clock and the Haryana grappler is trailing, he knows how to maintain his composure and calm to script a comeback.

Moreover, he also possesses great stamina and he uses it very efficiently as he doesn't mind conceding early points to wear his opponent out before drawing energy and motivation from his tank to thwart his opponent in the final rounds. He plays the waiting game and has enjoyed success over the years.

WEAKNESSES:

However, conceding points early on and letting his opponents take a lead is also his weakness and that is something he has admitted. He is one of the best freestyle wrestlers in the world but this strategy could land him in a fix at the mega event.

Secondly, and something Punia admits to as well, Punia's main weakness lies in his leg defense. Throughout his career, Punia has fallen to this weakness, allowing his opponents to take the bout away with repeated leg attacks. At the Tokyo Games, when he comes up against the likes of reigning world top seed Gadzhimurad Rashidov of Russia and third-seed Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan, he would want to cover that aspect of his game.

RECENT RESULTS:

Due to the pandemic, Punia hasn't been able to compete a whole lot. In January 2020, he defeated Jordan Oliver 4-3 in the final in the 65 kg freestyle category at the Ranking Series.

Earlier this year in 2021, he won gold in the 65 kg event at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Punia will be in action on August 6 and 7.