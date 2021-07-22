Tokyo Olympics 2020: Saurabh Chaudhary form guide - Strength, weaknesses, recent results

India are fielding a 15-member squad for shooting at the Tokyo Olympics - their highest ever from the country in the multi-sport event. Among the lot, the 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary appears to be India's brightest hope of winning the gold medal. Competing in 10m Air Pistol, Chaudhary has been on a roll for the past four years, and despite his age, and his shy nature, the Meerut shooter is a confident athlete.

Also read: Mary Kom form guide - Strength, weaknesses, recent results

Apart from competing in individual 10m air-pistol, Saurabh will also compete in the mixed-team event at the Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker and the duo is the favourites in the field. Here is a look at Saurabh Chaudhary's strengths, weaknesses, and recent results:

STRENGTH:

The fact that Chaudhary is the only Indian athlete to feature in Time Magazine's list of 48 athletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics, showcases the kind of athlete he has been over the past few years. India's star marksman is known for his focus on the field, which has allowed him to be a consistent shooter. He has managed to qualify for the finals in all major shooting events since making his senior debut. Chaudhary rarely interacts with the media, and keeps his eye on the ball -- which makes him a tough opponent.

WEAKNESSES:

There is no weakness as such in Saurabh Chaudhary, barring his inexperience and age. For a 19-year-old, to compete in the biggest sporting event with billions of eyes upon him, could be a daunting task. He, of course, is used to performing on the big stage, having won eight World Championship medals. But the Olympics may prove to be a different ball game.

RECENT FORM:

﻿Since winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Saurabh Chaudhary has skyrocketed to success. In 2019, Chaudhary won gold medals at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Munich, in individual 10m air pistol. He settled for a silver at Rio de Janeiro World Cup. Despite Covid halting Saurabh's run in 2020, he returned to win a silver medal in 2021 New Delhi ISSF World Cup. He also won gold in 10m air pistol men's team in the same event along with Abhishek Verma. Chaudhary struggled at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia recently, but managed to qualify with 581 points. He, eventually, settled for a Bronze medal.