Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom form guide - Strength, weaknesses, recent results

The six-time World Champion Mary Kom has achieved numerous plaudits in her career so far. The Indian pugilist will be India's flag-bearer at the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics along with men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. The Manipur athlete will also hope she can represent India on the podium as well.

The 2012-bronze winning boxer will hope to change the colour of the medal in Tokyo. But at 38, her experience will be tested against younger and quicker opponents in the 51kg category.

Here is a look at Mary Kom's strength, weaknesses, and her recent results:

STRENGTH

Mary Kom's greatest strength is her experience. She has been a dominant force of nature in women's boxing for over the years, and she would need every inch of her experience at the Tokyo Olympics to get a podium finish. She has increased muscle weight which has increased her strength, and it could be one factor that may help her in tackling her 51kg category opponents.

WEAKNESSES

Mary Kom herself has admitted that she has slowed down with age and that could be one factor that may affect her chance to finish strong at Tokyo 2020. Her age might be a factor that may affect her run to the podium. Also, it would be the first time Mary Kom will be competing in the 51kg category at the Olympics - so it would be interesting to see how she fares.

RECENT RESULTS

Mary Kom has been able to win a medal in almost every competition that she has competed in. Her run at the World Championships in 2019 was cut short in the semifinals, as she lost to Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu to earn her 8th World medal. The Manipur athlete competed in Olympic qualifiers in March 2020, where she also settled for a bronze, securing an Olympic spot for the first time in the 51kg category. The pandemic halted Mary Kom's participation in events, but in 2021, she showcased she still possesses some flair as she won a bronze medal at the Boxam International tournament, followed by a silver at Asian Boxing Championship, where she lost the final after a closely-fought bout.

