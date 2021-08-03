Tokyo Olympics Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today?

Tokyo Olympics Day 11 Full Schedule: The Tokyo Olympics enters its 11th day which promises full of action for the Indian fans. Javelin thrower Annu Rani will begin the day in women’s Group A qualification. All eyes will be on the men’s hockey team that made it to the semi-finals after 41 years. They will play the historic encounter against World Champions Belgium. Wrestler Sonam Malik will also be in action as she will compete in freestyle 62kg event. If she qualifies, Sonam is slated to play her semifinal match on the same day. Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the men's shot put qualification round tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

Here is India's schedule on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

Athletics:

5:50 AM: Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A

3:45 AM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A

Hockey:

7:00 AM: India vs Belgium in men's semifinal:

Wrestling:

8:30 AM: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg

If Sonam qualifies, then she will compete in the Women’s freestyle 62 Kg semi-final. Match will start at 2:45 PM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON