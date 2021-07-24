Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: 'Her success motivates every Indian' - PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in Tokyo
olympics

Olympics: 'Her success motivates every Indian' - PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in Tokyo

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 202kg, 87 kg in Snatch, and 115kg in Clean and Jerk, to clinch the silver medal at the Tokyo Games.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu with PM Modi.(Twitter/PM Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Mirabai Chanu's silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, PM Modi said that the Manipur weightlifter will motivate other Indian athletes.

Chanu lifted a total weight of 202kg, 87 kg in Snatch, and 115kg in Clean and Jerk, to clinch the silver medal at the Tokyo Games. She became the 2nd Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal in weightlifting.

Also read: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in women's 49kg category

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

President of India Ramnath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu.

Here is a look at some of the other reactions on Chanu's performance:

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg, 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP