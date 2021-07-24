Olympics: 'Her success motivates every Indian' - PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Mirabai Chanu's silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, PM Modi said that the Manipur weightlifter will motivate other Indian athletes.

Chanu lifted a total weight of 202kg, 87 kg in Snatch, and 115kg in Clean and Jerk, to clinch the silver medal at the Tokyo Games. She became the 2nd Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal in weightlifting.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

President of India Ramnath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu.

Here is a look at some of the other reactions on Chanu's performance:

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg, 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)