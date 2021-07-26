Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semis, finishes fourth in Heat 2
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semis, finishes fourth in Heat 2

Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Sajan Prakash of India rests after his heat in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

Prakash will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.

The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP