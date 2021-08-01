Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi calls PV Sindhu 'India's pride' after ace shuttler wins bronze medal

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu was among the athletes whom the prime minister had spoken to during a virtual interaction with the Olympic-bound athletes, that was held just before the Indian contingent had left for the Games.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Olympics: PM Modi congratulates India's PV Sindhu on winning Tokyo 2020 bronze(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated PV Sindhu, after the Indian shuttler won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi took to twitter to heap praise on the ace shuttler, who beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to add a second Olympic medal to the silver she had won in the 2016 Rio Games.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal to create history for India at Tokyo Olympics

"We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020," PM Modi tweeted.

Sindhu was among the athletes who had spoken to the prime minister during a virtual interaction with the Olympic-bound athletes, that was held just before the Indian contingent had left for the Games.

PM Modi had spoken to Sindhu about her preparations and also lauded her parents for the sacrifices they had put in to help Sindhu become a champion shuttler.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao - bronze medal match - Highlights

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu.

"P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," was tweeted by the President of India twitter handle.

Sindhu became the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar and first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals

