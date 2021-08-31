Tokyo Paralympics: If not for COVID, I might have won gold or silver, says Singhraj Adhana

Down with Covid-19 in May this year, Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana defied the odds to clinch the bronze medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final of Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Singhraj had contracted Covid-19 three months ago and was hospitalised for 15 days. The Indian shooter said he might have won silver or gold on Tuesday if the Covid-19 pandemic didn't hamper his training regime.

"I contracted Covid in May this year. I was down with fever and was hospitalised, when I recovered I felt like a second birth. I resumed training one month after recovering fully from Covid, if not for Covid, I might have had won gold or silver," Singhraj told ANI after his bronze medal win.

"Postponement of Tokyo Games didn't benefit me as I was in a good rhythm in 2020. If Paralympics were staged in 2020, more shooters would have won medals and I myself would have had a medal of a different colour," he pointed out.

After finishing sixth in the qualification round, Singhraj started well in the final as he was placed in the top 3 during the first 10 shots while amassing 99.6 points.

The Indian shooter was aiming for gold and had full faith in his abilities, however, he did feel bad for compatriot Manish Narwal, who got eliminated during the final round.

"I had faith in my abilities and I was aiming for gold not just for the top three positions. I had prepared for the top spot," said Singhraj.

"When I was in the fourth position I saw all athletes ahead of me were Chinese and meanwhile, Manish Narwal too was eliminated. I felt very bad and said to myself 'now there is no chance of making a mistake'. I remembered God and registered a perfect shot to reach third (position)," he added.

Singhraj has set his eyes on Paris Olympics and will be resuming training for the Games 2024 as soon as he arrives in India.

"I have designed an international level shooting range at home. I have named it 'Mission Olympic' and have written on them Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024," Singhraj signed off.