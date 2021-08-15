Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi to interact with athletes on August 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Paralympics bound Indian athletes on August 17 at 11:00 AM, via a virtual conference.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events.

This time a record number of 54 para-athletes in 9 different divisions are participating in the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games

Earlier this week, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the medal winners in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics will be rewarded at this year's National Sports Awards.

In July, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) had planned to postpone the national awards for a couple of weeks to include possible Olympic medalists from the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Games.

Anurag Thakur said they are expecting a good show in the upcoming Paralympics just as the Indian contingent rose to the challenge in the Tokyo Olympics.

Coming back to the Paralympics, Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh shall be the Chef de Mission of the Indian team

In July, PM Modi had also interacted with the Indian athletes' bound for Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Modi had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them. (ANI)