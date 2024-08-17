Vinesh Phogat sits on top of a car in grand show, fans follow her caravan as India welcomes a champion

It took some time but it came at last. The tears and anxiety finally gave way to a broad and inhibition-free smile on Vinesh Phogat's face as India gave her a hero's welcome. Vinesh landed at the IGI airport in Delhi on Saturday morning to a rousing reception. So what, she didn't get the Olympic medal she richly deserved? So what she had gone through a nightmarish last few days in Paris? The ones that gathered, which included an illustrious list of Olympic medalists, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vijender Singh, made her feel like the champion she is. Vinesh Phogat greets fans(Raj K Raj)

Vinesh was carrying the burden of losing out on a medal after being disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling hours before her gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight for far too long. And it all rolled down her cheeks the moment she got the reception from her supporters.

On Sakshi's shoulder and wrapped around Bajrang's arms, Vinesh let the tears flow. She made brief attempts to wipe them in the beginning but quickly realised it was a futile attempt.

Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters. She found it hard to say anything on the microphones, desperately seeking her reaction but after honest attempts from her close ones, she finally did. "I thank the entire country," she said, her hands folded in humility.

Vinesh's caravan left for her native village Balali in Haryana and on the way she met her supporters, positioned at different spots.

Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome(Raj K Raj)

A group of 50 followed her jeep. They offered prayers at a temple in Delhi's Dwarka before continuing their journey towards Balali.

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver. The application was dismissed on Wednesday.

"She has come back to her country after such a long time. She is very emotional also. She will spend time with family and calm herself. What Vinesh has done for women is praiseworthy. She might not have received a medal, but she is a champion for us," said Sakshi Malik.

Vinesh Phogat says thank you fans(Raj K Raj)

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"People are waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.The feisty wrestler, in her first reaction after her disqualification on Saturday, said that under "different circumstances", she could see herself competing till 2032 because she still has a lot of wrestling left in her but is now unsure about her future as things "might never be same again".

Vinesh had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification.In an emotional post on social media, Vinesh shared her childhood dream, the hardships she faced after losing her father and also put on record the contribution made by people in her extraordinary journey that ended in heartbreak in Paris.