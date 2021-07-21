Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / World leaders from 15 nations to attend opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics
olympics

World leaders from 15 nations to attend opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics

The decision to limit the number of attendees during the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo was taken in view of the organisers' efforts to control the raging Covid-19 pandemic
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 23(Twitter)

Leaders from around 15 countries are expected to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Covid-hit Tokyo Olympics.

Reports in Japan have suggested that those attending the ceremony in person could be as low as 1,000 due to the pandemic.

The decision to limit the number of attendees during the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo was taken in view of the organisers' efforts to control the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japanese government Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying by 'Kyodo' news agency.

He said around 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, adding that there is still uncertainty over the number of VIPs attending the opening ceremony.

World leaders who have already promised their attendance in the opening ceremony are French President Emmanuel Macron, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and US first lady Jill Biden among others.

But the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan has forced many leaders to cancel their visits for the sport's showpiece event.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato said the Games will give Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga "valuable opportunity to build up personal relationships" with the world leaders which has been hampered for the last one-and-half years because of the poandemic.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency sans spectators due to the global pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP