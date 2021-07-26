‘You are an inspiration’: PM Modi reacts to Bhavani Devi’s apology after 2nd round fencing knockout at Olympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded India's first-ever fencer in the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi for her commendable performance in Tokyo. She became the Indian fencing player to win a match at the Olympics after registering a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. However, in the next round, she bumped into Rio Olympics semi-finalist Frenchwoman Manon Brunet, where she lost 7-15.

After getting knocked out from the Tokyo Games, the Indian fencer took to Twitter and apologised for not making it to the next level.

“Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry,” Bhavani Devi tweeted.

“Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me,” she added.

PM Modi reacted to her tweet, stating that wins and losses are a part of life. The Indian Prime Minister further wrote that the country is proud of her contributions.

“You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

Manon Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated the Indian by 15-7 and marched into the round of 16.

Experienced French fourth seed started the match-up on a great note as she outclassed the Indian fencer by 8-2 in the first half.

Going into the second half, Brunet continued her momentum and, in the end, very easily won the match. Bhavani tried to deflect the inevitable by putting a fight in the last moments of the game but it was too late for FIE ranked 42 to come back in the match.

Brunet now lead the head-to-head against Bhavani by 4-1 after this victory.