Omoruyi records a double-double and Rutgers throttles Michigan by 30 points

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jeremiah Williams scored 19 points and Rutgers left no doubt taking command early to cruise to a 82-52 win over Michigan on Thursday.

Omoruyi finished 9-for-11 shootings and Williams went 9 for 12. The duo combined to make as many field goals as Michigan's entire roster.

Reserve Noah Fernandes scored 11 points and Aundre Hyatt scored 10 for the Scarlet Knights (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten).

Dug McDaniel scored 13 points for Michigan in his first game back on the road for the Wolverines. McDaniel missed the Wolverines' last six road games and only played in Ann Arbor, Michigan to work on his grades. Michigan went 0-6 in those games and was outscored by an average of 20.2 points per game.

Tarris Reed Jr. scored 12 points for the Wolverines.

Rutgers' starting five each scored a basket to start the game and the Scarlet Knights built a 12-1 lead and never trailed.

Jamichael Davis started the game with a jump shot, Williams and Hyatt made consecutive 3-pointers, and Derek Simpson and Omoruyi each threw down dunks. Rutgers made its first seven shots before a miss. Rutgers’ Mawot Mag missed the game due to an injured calf.

Despite the fact Rutgers failed to score in the last 5 minutes of the first half — and Michigan took advantage with a 10-0 run — the Scarlet Knights' 15-point lead (41-26) marked their largest halftime advantage in conference play in eight years.

Rutgers missed eight of its last 10 field goals before the break and still finished shooting 55.2% (16 of 29) by intermission.

Michigan has lost six straight and is 1-11 in its last 12 games. The Wolverines visit Ohio State on Sunday.

The Scarlet Knights ended a three-game losing streak following a four-game win streak. Rutgers visits Nebraska on Sunday.

