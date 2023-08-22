10 fastest women sprinters in 100m: Where does Sha'Carri Richardson stand after historic World Championships gold?

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson scripted a stunning comeback to win a gold medal in women’s 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Richardson clocked 10.65 seconds to claim the gold medal. This is also the sixth-fastest run in the history of women’s 100m category. With a 10.72-second finish, Shericka Jackson won the silver, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce settled for the bronze after reaching the finishing line in 10.77 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships(AP)

With Richardson registering her name in the history books, let us take a look at the top ten fastest finishes in women’s 100m races:

Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49 seconds)

American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner registered a world record in women’s 100m race after she clocked 10.49 seconds at the US Olympic Trials in July 1988. Joyner surpassed Evelyn Ashford's record of 10.79 seconds. Even after 35 years, Joyner’s record remains unbroken.

Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54 seconds)

In 2021, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meet to become the second-fastest runner in women’s 100m history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60 seconds)

After Joyner and Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only woman to break into the top-ten list more than once. The Jamaican currently occupies the third spot thanks to her 10.60-second finish at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meet.

Carmelita Jeter (10.64 seconds):

Former American sprinter Carmelita Jeter claimed the fourth-best finish after she completed the 100m race at the 2009 Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 10.64 seconds.

Marion Jones (10.65 seconds)

Marion Jones was once tipped as one of the fastest runners before she landed into controversy over the Balco steroid scandal. Jones clocked 10.65 seconds at the 1998 IAAF World Cup in Johannesburg to earn a place among the fastest runners ever.

Sha'Carri Richardson (10.65 seconds)

The 23-year-old won at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a 10.65-second run. Competing in her first major global competition, Sha'Carri Richardson came up with a spectacular performance.

Shericka Jackson (10.65 seconds)

At the Jamaican championships, Shericka Jackson produced a magnificent run to complete her 100m in 10.65 seconds. The five-time Olympic medalist finds herself on this elite list of athletes just 0.16 seconds behind world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.72 seconds)

Ivorian sprinter Marie Josee Ta Lou clocked 10.72 seconds to book her spot on the list of fastest runs in women’s 100m. Marie set the record at the Diamond League in Monaco in 2022. With this, she also shattered the African record in the women's 100m.

Christine Arron (10.73 seconds)

Christine Arron won 100m gold medal at the 1998 European Championships by capping off the race in 10.73 seconds. She had set a European record with this back then. It also helped her in becoming the then second-fastest women’s 100m athlete in the world.

Merlene Ottey (10.74 seconds)

Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey completed the 100m race in 10.74 seconds at the IAAF Grand Prix finals at Milan in 1996. Ottey is one of the most famous runners in this category with 9 Olympic medals.

