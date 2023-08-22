From Tokyo Olympics low to historic World Championships gold, Sha'Carri Richardson scripts fairytale comeback journey

From facing a Tokyo Olympics 2021 suspension to becoming women's world champion, it has been nothing less than a fairytale journey for America’s Sha'Carri Richardson. The sprint star clocked 10.65 seconds to clinch a gold medal at the track and field 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. USA's Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre(AFP)

Richardson shot to fame after claiming a remarkable victory at the Olympic trials two years back. With this, she became eligible to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. But Richardson’s Olympics qualification was marred by her one-month suspension. Richardson failed a test for the use of marijuana and this resulted in her suspension from the US Olympic team in 2021. Richardson had even conveyed back then that she would take responsibility for her own actions.

For Richardson, missing the Tokyo Olympics was probably just the start of a string of several ill-fated incidents. Just weeks after the Tokyo Olympics, she finished in the last-place in her comeback race. Due to poor results, Richardson failed to qualify for last year’s World Athletics Championships on her home soil.

Having faced several heart-breaking performances, Sha'Carri Richardson was desperate to pull off an impressive show in this year’s World Athletics Championships in Hungary. Richardson’s initial performance was, however, far from being satisfactory. After getting off to a miserable start, Richardson had to come back from seventh to finish third in the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championships. She somehow managed to reach the final stage having been the fastest among all non-qualifying participants. As a result of this, Richardson earned lane nine – a position which is not much liked by the athletes.

Despite starting from an unfavourable lane, Richardson was able to script a historic victory. She claimed the gold medal to become the first American winner of the women's 100m since Tori Bowie’s victory in 2017. Richardson was elated after the competition but there was a sense of pride which one could feel reading her body language. “I’m here, I told y’all. I’m not back, I’m better,” she said just after the race.

Richardson clocked 10.65 seconds to match this year's best time and set a world-championship record. She defeated the two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

“In previous interviews, I mentioned that I'm not back, I'm better. I'm going to stay humble. I'm not back, I'm better and I'm going to continue to be better. I felt that I executed an amazing race for myself, not even knowing where the other ladies were. I was by myself in my own world which, honestly, it has been like that all my life. I've always been in my own world, my own element, so lane nine was perfect for me to do what it is that I know to do and focus on myself,” Richardson was quoted as saying by BBC.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary marked Sha'Carri Richardson’s first major global tournament and she could not have asked for a better start than this. The 100m race at the World Athletics Championships featured four of the eight fastest runners of all time. With less than 12 months to go for the next edition of the Olympics, Richardson’s World Athletics Championship triumph certainly could not have come at a better time.

