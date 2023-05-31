2023 NBA Final schedule, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat in a battle for basketball supremacy

After a thrilling playoffs, the stage is set for the NBA Finals as the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets gear up to face the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat in title round. (Image Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

This will mark the Nuggets' first appearance in the NBA Finals, while the Heat, a resilient No. 8 seed, have defied expectations throughout their playoff journey.

Led by the dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat have faced numerous challenges and proven their mettle at every turn. Their resilience and determination have been on full display, as they have fought their way through the playoffs. Only the second eighth seed in NBA history to reach the finals, following in the footsteps of the 1999 New York Knicks.

Their opponents, the Denver Nuggets, have enjoyed a well-deserved period of rest after their impressive run through the Western Conference.

Led by the formidable Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray pair, the Nuggets have demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity and emerge victorious. With Jokic's versatile playmaking skills and Murray's scoring prowess, they present a formidable challenge for the Heat.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off in Denver on Thursday, June 1, with ABC broadcasting the action.

Seasoned play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will be providing the thrilling call, accompanied by analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, offering their expert insights.

Lisa Salters will be on the sidelines, reporting on the latest updates and interviews.

As the NBA Finals unfold, fans and basketball devotees around the world will be eagerly watching to see which team will come out on top. Will the Heat continue their Cinderella story, or will the Nuggets' formidable duo propel them to glory? Only time will tell as these two teams go head-to-head in a battle for basketball supremacy.

So fellow Americans mark your calendars and get ready for an exhilarating NBA Finals series that promises to deliver unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and a celebration of the game we all love.

The stage is set, and the Nuggets and the Heat are ready to leave everything on the court in their quest for NBA glory.

2023 NBA Finals Broadcasting Schedule

All Eastern Time Zone

June 1, Thursday

Game 1: Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets- 8.30/7.30c, ABC

June 4, Monday

Game 2: Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets- 8/7c, ABC

June 7, Wednesday

Game 3: Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat- 8.30/7.30c, ABC

June 9, Friday

Game 4: Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat- 8.30/7.30c, ABC

June 12, Monday

Game 5*: Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets- 8.30/7.30c, ABC

June 15, Thursday

Game 6*: Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat- 8.30/7.30c, ABC

June 18, Sunday

Game 7*: Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets- 8;30/7:30c, ABC