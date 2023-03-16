Aaron Rodgers makes surprise move, plans to leave Green Bay for New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers, the legendary quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, is set to make a major move in the NFL. After spending 18 years with the Packers, Rodgers announced that he will be joining the New York Jets in 2023. The announcement was made during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM.

In his interview, Rodgers explained that he believes the Packers are ready to move on and make Jordan Love their starting quarterback. While he acknowledges that the Packers are trying to get compensation for him, he made it clear that he wants to play for the Jets. Jets owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh, and general manager Joe Douglas recently visited Rodgers in Southern California, where he expressed his appreciation for his time in Green Bay but added that it was time for the Packers "to do the right thing."

Rodgers also revealed that he had discussions with Packers officials about his future shortly after the team wrapped up an 8-9 season that ended a string of three straight NFC North titles. After the season, he spent multiple days on an isolation retreat in Oregon where he said he stayed alone in a room in total darkness. He revealed that he was 90% leaning toward retirement at the time, but after emerging, he noticed a difference in the Packers' approach towards his future with the franchise.

This announcement comes after days of speculation about Rodgers' future with the Packers. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy spoke of Rodgers in the past tense while discussing the quarterback's future with Green Bay TV station WBAY last week. Regardless of what happens, Rodgers will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be in the Packers Hall of Fame.

The Jets have been showing interest in Rodgers as they seek to end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. Their new offensive coordinator is Nathaniel Hackett, who earned raves from Rodgers while coordinating Green Bay’s offense from 2019-21. If Rodgers ends up with the Jets, it would be a case of history repeating itself as the Packers sent Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008 when Rodgers arrived as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Rodgers' move to the Jets will undoubtedly shake up the NFL and will be something to watch closely in the upcoming seasons. Fans of both teams will be eagerly awaiting his debut in New York.

