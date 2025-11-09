After Daniel Naroditsky’s death, chess legend Vassily Ivanchuk remembers heartbreaking game that brought him to tears

Chess legend Vassily Ivanchuk spoke about Daniel Naroditsky's recent death during a press conference at the Chess World Cup in Goa. Naroditsky died on October 19, at the age of 29, and it came as a huge shock for players and fans. The American GM was less than a month short of his 30th birthday. Vassily Ivanchuk lost to Daniel Naroditsky at the 2024 World Blitz C'ship.(X)

Although Ivanchuk and Naroditsky weren't close, the pair shared an iconic moment at the 2024 World Blitz Championship. The Ukrainian GM was in a winning position, but lost on time with only one second left on the clock. Ivanchuk was overwhelmed with emotions and was left shellshocked, breaking into tears. While he was crying, Naroditsky respectfully remained seated and did not leave the board.

Speaking to reporters, Ivanchuk said, "Okay, about this game. It was quite an interesting game. Also, from the opening part of game, this surprised me with a rare move, knight f6 to d7 at the opening. After this position, it was very complicated. Even my next move, knight g2, is obvious, but I am not sure that this is the best."

"Interesting that I tried to analyse this game. I also tried to analyse the game with Garry Kasparov via Skype, starting with the opening. Not only did opening here indicate some interesting moments in the endgame. But, well, quite an interesting game. Many mistakes. Okay, it was blitz. At some moment I was totally winning, but I lost in the end by time or by mistake. Well, of course, I was too stressed after this. Okay, so I am very sorry for my behaviour at that time. So I hope never to repeat such things."

Regarding Naroditsky's death, he said, "But okay, what else to say? So, if the question was about Daniel,probably the best regard, best present for him now, what we can do, just see his games, just analyse them, just find interesting ideas, and admire his talent and creativity."

Naroditsky was found unconscious at his residence in North Carolina's Mecklenburg County before being pronounced dead. He was found lying on his couch by Charlotte Chess Center's founder Peter Giannatos and GM Oleksandr Bortnyk, who were also his close friends.