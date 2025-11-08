Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Controversy at Chess World Cup in Goa: Lithuanian GM issues complaint against India's Pranav V; 3rd arbiter involved

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 10:16 am IST

Even a third arbiter was involved in settling the dispute, which was quickly settled, and then the game resumed as Pranav V received a formal warning.

The ongoing Chess World Cup 2025 saw controversy on Friday, as Lithuanian GM Titas Stremavicius issued a complaint against Indian GM Pranav V during their third round showdown. Stremavicius reportedly raised the complaint after Pranav made several moves without recording them on his scoresheet. It is not in accordance with rules and regulations which needs players to note down each and every move.

Pranav V in action.(X)
Pranav V in action.(X)

Even a third arbiter was involved in settling the dispute, which was quickly settled, and then the game resumed as Pranav received a formal warning. Pranav eventually secured victory, and is leading in the third-round match.

Also Read: Nepomniachtchi criticises Chess World Cup's ‘conditions’ in Goa, slams FIDE after early exit: ‘Won't be sad to leave'

Pranav V breaks silence on the controversy

Opening up on the controversy later, Pranav said, "I did not know this, but you cannot make, like, I think, three moves without writing."

Indians were in good form on Friday, as even Arjun Erigaisi and Pentala Harikrishna registered wins with white pieces. Meanwhile, reigning world champion D Gukesh drew his match with black in his opening Round 3 game.

Erigaisi defeated Uzbekistan's Shamsiddin Vokhidov in only 30 moves. Meanwhile, Harikrishna beat Belgium's Daniel Dardha in only 25 moves.

"I had prepared something new. Of course, there was help for me, but I could not recall all the moves in this variation. But there were some nice tricks that happened, and some moves my opponent missed. Basically, he didn't realise the danger properly in the game," said Harikrishna.

A total of 10 Indians have advanced to the third round of the FIDE World Cup 2025, a single-elimination knockout tournament featuring 206 players from 82 countries. Some big names have been eliminated already, with Ian Nepomniachtchi crashing out after his second round defeat, so did Wesley So and Hans Niemann.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Controversy at Chess World Cup in Goa: Lithuanian GM issues complaint against India's Pranav V; 3rd arbiter involved
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On