Nepomniachtchi criticises Chess World Cup's ‘conditions’ in Goa, slams FIDE after early exit: ‘Won't be sad to leave'

Ian Nepomniachtchi's FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 campaign lasted only two days, and he crashed out of the second round after losing to Indian GM Diptayan Ghosh. After a draw in the first game, the Russian GM lost in the second game and was left fuming. Ian Nepomniachtchi left for the airport immediately, but didn't raise an official complaint.

A fuming Nepomniachtchi also departed the playing hall immediately, and one hour after his loss, he was seen checking out to leave the hotel, where he was staying.

‘Won’t be sad to leave'

Then he also took to his Telegram channel and slammed FIDE and World Cup organisers. He wrote, "I’d played in India before (in 2019 in Kolkata), so I had a good idea of ​​what the conditions would be like. But FIDE, to its credit, managed to surprise me. There’s nothing to say about the chess aspect. One of those places that you won’t be sad to leave".

The Russian drew in the first game as black, and many predicted that he would qualify for the next round. In the second game, Ghosh was in sensational form with black, easing past Nepomniachtchi, dominating him from the early middlegame.

Meanwhile, D Gukesh also qualified for the third round, managing to defeat Kzybek Nogerbek. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Hans Niemann were not able to defeat their opponents in the classical section and will return to action on Thursday for an intense day of rapid and blitz tiebreaks.

Meanwhile, Wesley So also had a shock exit, losing to Titas Stremavicius, an opponent rated more than 200 points lower. Other well-known names to bow out were Vassily Ivanchuk, Ray Robson, David Navara.