Ajay Singh resigns as interim panel chief, to contest BFI polls

New Delhi: Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) interim committee president Ajay Singh has resigned from the post to run for a third term as federation president later this month. He tendered his resignation to World Boxing late on Friday, hours after sending a circular announcing the BFI AGM and elections on August 21. The world body accepted his resignation on Saturday. Representational image. (HT)

“Since I intend to contest the forthcoming elections, I believe it is appropriate and in the interest of fairness and transparency that I step down from the position of chairman of the interim committee with immediate effect. World Boxing may accordingly nominate a suitable individual to oversee any necessary functions of the interim committee until the new executive body is duly elected,” Singh wrote in his email to WB president Boris van der Vorst.

The tenure of the previous set of BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28 but were delayed due to multiple litigations which led WB to constitute an interim committee under Singh’s stewardship. Last month, the world body had urged the interim committee to hold elections by August 31.

The global governing body has asked Fairuz Mohammed — he was WB’s observer in the interim committee — to take charge of the federation’s daily operations till the new BFI president is elected.

“We respect this decision and hereby appoint Mr Fairuz Mohammed, president of Singapore Boxing, as chairman of the interim committee to ensure continuity till the new body is elected,” van der Vorst said in his response to Singh’s communication.

Both van der Vorst and WB acting secretary-general, Mike McAtee, will be present as observers for the elections.

Singh has completed two four-year terms as BFI president and is now aiming for a final stint, as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India.