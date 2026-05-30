Fort Worth , Indian origin golfer Akshay Bhatia charged up the field with a 5-under 65 to gain 26 positions and occupy Tied-6th spot at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour here. Akshay Bhatia shoots 65, moves into Top 10 at Charles Schwab Challenge

Bhatia, who was 3-under in the first round, now has a total of 8-under par after two rounds and is two strokes behind the leader Jordan Smith , who shot a second straight 65.

Another Indian origin player, Sahith Theegala, did not have as promising a second day as Bhatia. Theegala, who carded 3-under 67 like Bhatia on the first day, struggled by comparison. He carded even par 70 to drop down to T-47.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut.

Bhatia began his second round on the back nine and made an early birdie on the 11th hole before gaining strokes on the 13th and 16th holes as well to be 3-under par at the turn.

On the front nine, he was able to gain another three strokes with birdies on the first, fourth and fifth holes. A late bogey on the ninth hole limited the score to 5-under 65 for the day.

"I played nice. I think I did a great job with how I didn't let anything bother me. I missed a good amount of fairways, but just took it as it was. Yeah, all in all it was a really nice day, I just need to drive it a little better, that's the biggest thing for me, or at least what it feels like internally," Bhatia said.

"But again, the more and more I can just see the ball in the fairway, the more chances I'll have, I feel like, with my iron play and how I feel like I am with the putter right now."

On his liking for this course, he said, "You have to be creative a little bit. You can hit some good tee balls that you're behind trees, or the pins can get very tight in corners. I think just, it's short, it's simple, and yet it always plays hard. It's never 18-, 19-under winning, it's 10-, 11-, 12-under. And that's what makes great golf courses."

Theegala's second round included three birdies and three bogeys, but he did ensure weekend action as he was 3-undder and the cut was set at 2-under par. He will now be able to play the rest of the week.

The 24-year-old Yellamaraju missed the cut after carding a second round of 2-under 68. He began the second round on the back nine and was even par at the turn, having made a birdie on the 14th hole and dropping a stroke on the 18th. On the front nine Yellamaraju made a bogey on the first hole before making three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth holes.

Yellamaraju picked up shots on the 16th and 17th holes as well. He seemed on way to making the cut, when he dropped a double bogey on his closing hole, the ninth, and missed the cut by one.

He missed the cut for only the second time this season. The only other time he has missed the cut in 2026 was at The American Express back in January.

Jordan Smith, the leader at the hallway mark carded a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 to become the sole leader.

Smith, 33, qualified for PGA Tour through the DP World Tour and had his best finish at third in the Valspar Championship.

He was in tied second place after the first round and one shot behind the leaders.

Smith began his second round with an eagle on the first hole and a birdie on the second to set himself up for a strong day two. He went on the birdie the seventh, 12th and 16th hole as well. His only bogey of the round was on the 14th hole.

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion with 10 other TOUR victories, and Michael Thorbjornsen had matching 65s. They were at 9 under with Ryan Gerard and 2023 The Open champion Brian Harman .

Spaun was joined by Bhatia , Russell Henley , Brice Garnett and Alex Smalley .

AJ Ewart had the second hole in two days at the 195-yard, par-3 16th Brandt Snedeker aced it in the opening round and followed an opening 70 with a career-best 63, the low round of the day. He was at 7 under with Michael Brennan and Mackenzie Hughes .

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