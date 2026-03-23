Anahat aces the expectations, defends Indian Open squash title

Mumbai: Over the past week, one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in the country was smitten by a rapidly rising Indian squash player.

There were more bums on seats and greater force in the presenter’s voice when Anahat Singh was introduced. A bunch of kids carrying paper and pen often swamped her post match. Voices of “C’mon Anahat” from the stands was loud enough to cut through the makeshift glass court at Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

All through, Anahat Singh gave little away in terms of being overawed as the cynosure of all eyes. Touted as the next big thing in Indian squash for some time, this is not too unfamiliar for the 18-year-old.

What is, to some extent for her at the moment, is expectations being as high as the limelight.

That’s where this JSW Indian Open, the PSA Copper event for which she turned up as the world No.20, was a slightly different experience for Anahat. And the top seed lived up to her billing, defeating 29th-ranked Egyptian Hana Moataz 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6) in the final on Sunday. With it Anahat defended her home title in dominant fashion, dropping just two games through the week.

Last year, she was the third seed, making her way into the elite. This year, she was the best-ranked player across both draws. Last year, she was raking in Challenger titles to chart her rise, often flying under the radar. This year, fresh off her biggest title triumph last month, she was at the centre of attention and expectation.

“It’s a bit different now, because I’m a lot higher up in the rankings, so I expect a lot more of myself,” she said after the win. “I wouldn’t have been too upset had I lost last year. This year, things are a lot different. But I’m happy I was able to deal with that.”

It’s something Anahat will have to continue dealing with, in a year that features the Asian Games where she will hope to do better than the two bronze medals (team and mixed doubles) in Hangzhou in 2023 and where a 2028 LA Olympics berth is on offer for the singles champion.

“Honestly, it’s just exciting,” said Anahat of dealing with that pressure. “Asian Games was one of the best memories of my squash career. Since this time it’s an Olympic criterion too, and I have a good chance at possibly getting gold, hopefully I can put on a show there.”

Saurav Ghosal, Anahat’s mentor and a former top-10 pro, said she has managed to deal with rising expectations thus far. “She has managed it through various levels, so I don’t see any reason why she’s not going to be able to acquaint herself to that kind of position. She has a good mentality overall,” he said.

That mentality has helped Anahat win twice in two months. The first as the seventh seed at a PSA Bronze level event in Washington. And as the top seed in her home event.

Abhay wins men’s title

In the men’s final, Abhay Singh ensured he went a step better than last year, defeating compatriot Veer Chotrani 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-4). Abhay dropped on his knees and kissed the court in an emotional celebration.

“I lost two big finals at home last year and didn’t want the third one to go the same way,” said the India men’s No.1. “Today was more about showing myself what I’m capable of.”