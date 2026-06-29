Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Anand not to run for Fide deputy president as Dvorkovich announces re-election bid

    Arkady Dvorkovich will seek to return to the global chess body’s highest office with Timur Turlov as deputy president

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 8:38 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bengaluru: It’s now a three-horse horse race between entrepreneurs Jan Buettner, Wadim Rosenstein and incumbent Fide president Arkady Dvorkovich for the top Fide job. Dvorkovich announced on Monday that he will seek a third term in office, with five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand not running for deputy president alongside him this time.

    Viswanathan Anand. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)
    Viswanathan Anand. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

    The Indian Grandmaster together with Dvorkovich had contested and won in 2022. This time, founder and majority shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp, Timur Turlov, will run as Dvorkovich’s deputy. Turlov also serves as the president of the Kazakhstan chess federation.

    The Fide elections will be held in September 26-27, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, during the Olympiad.

    Though he will not run for deputy president this time, Anand who has held the office since the last four years, is likely to continue to offer his expertise to Dvorkovich’s team.

    “I will continue supporting the campaign and contributing my experience to Fide’s work, especially in helping emerging and developing federations grow the game,” Anand said.

    German entrepreneurs Buettner and Rosenstein had announced their respective candidacies earlier on. Buettner entered the chess ecosystem in 2024 by backing the Freestyle Chess, together with world no 1 Magnus Carlsen, who has been a promoter of Chess960.

    Buettner, who has announced British IM, tournament organizer Malcolm Pein as his deputy, has had a public face-off with the current Dvorkovich-led Fide over the right to organise the Freestyle Chess World Championship.

    Rosenstein, running with Chinese businessman Gordon Tang as his deputy, has been a private organizer of chess events including the WR Chess and was a catalyst for the creation of the Fide World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Others/Anand Not To Run For Fide Deputy President As Dvorkovich Announces Re-election Bid
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes