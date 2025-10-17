SEATTLE — Anthony Santander was dropped from the Toronto Blue Jays' AL Championship Series roster ahead of Game 4 against Seattle on Thursday night because of a back injury, ending his season. Anthony Santander dropped from Blue Jays' roster with injured back, season over

An outfielder who turns 31 on Sunday, Santander was replaced by outfielder Joey Loperfido. Santander is eligible to return should the Blue Jays advance to the World Series

Manager John Schneider said earlier Thursday he was unsure whether a roster move would be needed.

“We would obviously love to have him in there, but it’s part of the game, part of this point of the season," Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman said. "He has really battled back to even get back.”

A 2024 All-Star, Santander hit a career-low ,175 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 54 games after signing a $92.5 million, five-year contract. He was sidelined between May 29 and Sept. 24 by left shoulder inflammation and batted .200 with two RBIs in five postseason games.

Loperfido, 26, hit .333 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 96 at-bats over 41 games for Toronto this year while playing both corner outfield positions. The left-handed hitter had not been active for the postseason.

“It’s next guy up,” Gausman said. “These guys aren’t going to feel bad that he’s not in there. They will probably be pretty happy, to be honest. So take that, and whoever it is, just try to do your job.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.