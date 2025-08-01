Archers feted by SAI for international medals

Kolkata: Archers Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Shrey Bhardwaj were felicitated by the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) here on Friday for winning medals at international events recently. Shrey Bhardwaj (left) and Sahil Jadhav at SAI, Kolkata, on Friday. (SAI)

Jadhav won gold and silver at the FISU World University Games in Germany last week and Bhardwaj bagged three gold at the World Police and Fire Games in the USA recently.

Jadhav, 24, was one of India’s two gold medallists in Rhine-Ruhr at the July 16-27 Games. Jadhav, who is from Maharashtra, won the men’s individual compound gold after eliminating Ajay Scott of Britain 149-148. He was also part of the team that took the men’s compound team silver after losing 231-232 to Turkey.

“I just tried to stick to my process and what my coach, Haresh Kumar, taught me. Seeing the flag go up while on the podium is a moment I’ll never forget,” said Jadhav after his first international medal.

Bhardwaj, 23, won gold in outdoor, 3D and field categories of the recurve section in the World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA from June 27-July 4. The 3D format is a unique category where archers have to figure out the targets in semi darkness.

“Switching between three different formats is a real test of focus and stamina. To win all three is an amazing feeling. I’m proud to represent UP Police and the country, and it’s a credit to the tough, consistent training we get at the NCOE in Kolkata,” said Bhardwaj who is from Jamshedpur. He joined SAI NCOE Kolkata in 2024.

SAI officials said that 47 archers are training at NCOE, Kolkata. Of them, 30 are in recurve, 15 in compound and two in para archery. Over the past two years, NCOE Kolkata archers have won 23 national gold medals and five gold in global tournaments.