Arjun Erigaisi hails amateur Indian chess player for Rapid Team display, reveals ‘we played in 2012 and he beat me'

Arjun Erigaisi’s MGD1 team was the star attarction during the rapid section of the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship. MGD1 won all four matches on the final day, finished in first position. Atharvaa P Tayade (bottom extreme left) poses for a team photo.(Twitter)

The final day of the rapid section saw the last four decisive rounds being played, where the Indian MGD1 squad won every match. Out of 12 matches, MGD1 won 10, drew one and lost one, ending their rapid campaign with 21 match points.

One of the star attactions within the MGD1 team was amateur player Atharvaa P Tayade, who also had a perfect record throughout the rapid tournament, and had only one defeat.

Speaking to Take Take Take, Erigaisi was asked about his amateur teammate, and he was full of praises. Giving a sneak peek into Tayade’s life, Erigaisi also revealed that the pair faced each other in a game in 2012.

“Yes, clearly. I actually didn't know him, but funny thing is that back in the day, in a tournament in 2012, we played a game and he beat me there. And I did not remember about that game, but yes, it was a bit funny to do that. And, Srinath did a great job of finding him. And also, he's done IIT and he's doing IIM. So it's like, two of the toughest ones in education in India,” he said.

When asked if Atharvaa could become a professional chess player, Erigaisi revealed, “ I'm not sure if he has time for that.”

The second position in the rapid tournament went to Hexamind Chess Team. Meanwhile, third position went to Freedom, which had Viswanathan Anand in their ranks.

The blitz tournament begins on Saturday, and will have some of the strongest players in the world, including two-time world champion candidate, Ian Nepomniachtchi.